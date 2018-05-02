Mobile thief arrested by Pachpaoli cops

Nagpur: Pachpaoli police arrested a notorious mobile thief and recovered four stolen cellphones and iPad from his possession.

The arrest comes after receiving a complaint from one Sumedh Prakash Wankhede (33), resident of Plot No. 21, Hanuman Society, Vaishali Nagar. Sumedh, on October 3, had lodged a complaint stating that his Apple iPad worth Rs 20,000 was stolen from residence by an unidentified burglar. The miscreant had entered Sumedh’s house through an open foor and decamped with the iPad kept in the hall for charging.

During the probe, cops scanned CCTV footages and activated informers. Acting on a tip-off, cops detained a suspicious person and subjected him to intense questioning. The suspect buckled under grilling and confessed to stealing the iPad. The accused has been identified as Shubham Nagin Uike (20), residing as a tenant near Mehendibagh Puliya, Gosavi Akhada Basti, Yashodhara Nagar. The accused also confessed stealing mobile phones from different police jurisdictions. Cops recovered the stolen iPad worth Rs 20,000 and four mobile phones worth Rs 30,000 from his possession.

The arrest was made under the guidance of DCP Zone 3 Rahul Maknikar, ACP R S Pardeshi by Senior PI Kishore Nagrale, API Suroshe, constable Santoshsingh Thakur, NPCs Amit Satpute, Nitin Shirsath, Vinod Barde, police sepoys Nitin Verma and Prakash Rajpalliwar.





