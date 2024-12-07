Mobile Explosion Claims Life, Leaves Another Critically Injured in Bhandara District

Advertisement













Nagpur:In a shocking incident in the Siregaon Tola area of Sakoli taluka, Bhandara district, a mobile phone explosion claimed the life of one man and left another critically injured. The tragic incident occurred on Friday when the victims were traveling on a motorcycle.

Suresh Sangrame, a headmaster at a Zilla Parishad school, was riding a motorcycle with his friend, Nathu Gaikwad, in Siregaon Tola near Sangadi. Suddenly, the mobile phone kept in Sangrame’s pocket exploded, triggering a fire that engulfed his clothes. Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Advertisement

Today’s Rate Sat 7 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,500/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 91,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The pillion rider, Nathu Gaikwad, fell from the motorcycle during the incident and sustained severe injuries. He has been admitted to Lakshya Hospital in Bhandara for treatment.

This unfortunate incident has sent shockwaves across the community, raising concerns about mobile safety. Further investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway.