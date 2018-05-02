NIT clerk thrashed over land dispute in Sadar, 3 booked

Nagpur: A NIT (Nagpur Improvement Trust) clerk was brutally thrashed and also threatened with dire consequences by a group of men on Wednesday following a land dispute. The incident occurred under Sadar police station.

Based on the complaint lodged by Ankush Mandape who is working as clerk with NIT, Sadar police have booked the accused identified as Sunil Meshram and his three-four accomplices in this connection. Interestingly, Sunil has a history of committing such crimes and he has also thrashed one official in the past.

According to sources, Sunil had claimed for a possession of a plot in year 2005. However, due to insufficient legal paper works, he couldn’t prove his claim in the court. Recently, another man raised a claim for the same property and was communicating with Ankush regarding the same. Furious over this, Sunil had shared several of heated argument with Ankush and also abused him over calls.

On Wednesday, Sunil along with his three-four accomplices approached NIT and surrounded Ankush. Sunil first started hurling abuses at Ankush before thrashing him in full public view and also threatened him with dire consequences before leaving the NIT premises.

Cops have booked accused Sunil and his accomplices under Sections 353, 332 and have launched the investigation into the matter.