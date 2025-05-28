Mob justice averted in Nagpur’s Timki as serial offender thrashed for targeting minor girls

Advertisement



Nagpur: Tensions flared in Timki, Central Nagpur, on Monday afternoon after a 40-year-old habitual offender allegedly tried to abduct two minor girls by luring them with chocolates. The situation nearly spiralled into mob justice reminiscent of the infamous Akku Yadav episode, but a major tragedy was averted thanks to the timely intervention of police.

The accused, identified as Sheru alias Suresh Taklikar, a known troublemaker with a serious criminal background including a past conviction for the murder of local goon Satya Khobragade, allegedly approached a five-year-old girl and her seven-year-old friend under the pretext of giving them chocolates. According to police sources, he picked up the younger child and held the elder by the hand, attempting to walk away with them.

However, the older girl’s sister witnessed the disturbing scene and raised an alarm. Sheru fled the area immediately but returned home later that evening in a drunken state. By then, word of the incident had spread among residents, who were already fed up with Sheru’s repeated misdeeds.

Infuriated locals confronted him, tied him outside his residence, and began thrashing him. Many compared the situation to the 2004 Akku Yadav lynching and were reportedly on the verge of resorting to similar extreme action.

Fortunately, some community members stepped in to de-escalate the situation and notified Tehsil Police. Officers rushed to the scene and took Sheru into custody before the situation could worsen.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victims’ family, police registered a case against Sheru under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has since been formally arrested and remains in police custody.

The incident has once again sparked concerns over the safety of children in densely populated urban pockets and the challenges of dealing with repeat offenders in the absence of continuous monitoring post-release.

