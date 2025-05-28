Missing teen rescued in 18 hours under ‘Operation Shodh’ by MIDC Police, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a heartening display of swift action and effective policing, a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Isasani locality of Nagpur was traced and safely reunited with her family within 18 hours, thanks to the prompt efforts of MIDC Police under their special initiative, Operation Shodh.

The ordeal began on May 24, 2025, when Manisha Radheshyam Uke (39) approached the MIDC Police Station, reporting her teenage daughter missing. Suspecting that someone may have lured her child away, police immediately registered an FIR under Crime No. 562/2025, invoking Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Taking swift cognizance of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane ordered a dedicated search mission under the banner of Operation Shodh. A special investigation team led by Senior Inspector Gokul Mahajan was tasked with the rescue.

Leads soon emerged during questioning of the girl’s acquaintances. Police learned she was last seen with a friend, prompting Beat Marshals Constables Manoj and Rupesh to follow up on a tip-off in Wanadongri. Their inquiry led them to suspect that the girl might be staying at the residence of Sneha Meshram in Khaparkheda — the sister of the girl’s friend, Jagruti.

Acting quickly, a team comprising PSI Sunil Sarkate, WPSI Shubhangi Kumre, and Constable Sharad Nakhale launched a coordinated search in the Khaparkheda area. Their efforts paid off — the girl, identified as Payal, was found safe at the location.

The reunion with her mother was deeply emotional, as tears of fear turned into tears of joy. “I am grateful beyond words,” said Manisha, moved by the timely response of the police.

The entire operation, wrapped up in less than a day, has been lauded for its speed, coordination, and sensitivity. More than just a successful rescue, Operation Shodh highlights the growing focus of Nagpur Police on child safety and community trust.

