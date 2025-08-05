MNS stages angry protest against Yes Bank in Nagpur; borrower’s JCB seized, sold

Advertisement





Nagpur: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a fierce protest outside the Yes Bank branch on Mount Road in Nagpur on Tuesday, alleging injustice against a local borrower whose construction vehicle was seized and sold by the bank under controversial circumstances.

According to reports, Indrajeet Baliram Mule had taken a loan from Yes Bank to purchase a JCB machine. However, after defaulting on a few installments, the bank allegedly repossessed the vehicle without prior notice and subsequently sold it.

The borrower claims the bank acted while he had taken the JCB for RTO clearance. “I had taken the machine for passing at the RTO when bank officials quietly took possession of it and sold it off. I have been visiting the bank repeatedly for answers, but no one has given me any clear information or justice,” Mule said.

Frustrated by the lack of response, Mule approached MNS for support. Acting on his complaint, MNS workers gathered outside the Yes Bank branch and staged a demonstration, demanding action against what they called “high-handed tactics” by the bank. The protest briefly created tension in the area.

MNS leaders warned that they would intensify their agitation if the borrower is not compensated and the bank does not provide a transparent explanation of its actions.