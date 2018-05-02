Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Nov 26th, 2020

    MNS protests in Nagpur as Raj Thackeray appeals ‘Don’t pay inflated power bills’

    Nagpur: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday asked people in Maharashtra not to pay “inflated” electricity bills.

    Along with the BJP, the MNS has been demanding concessions in electricity bills citing the economic distress caused by the coronavirus pandemic and highlighting complaints about many consumers receiving unusually high bills.

    “It is my appeal to the people that they should not pay inflated electricity bills,” Thackeray said in a letter on the issue to the Mumbai district collector where he demanded relief for consumers.

    “If any official from the power distribution company tries to cut the connection, the company will have to face our strong protest. An MNS delegation had met state energy minister but the outcome was not promising. We even went to the governor who expressed disappointment over the state government’s lack of interest in offering some relief,” he said.

    “I request the state government to be reasonable and offer some concessions in bill payment,” Thackeray said.

    The MNS also held protests in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad cities, seeking bill waiver.

    In Nagpur Hemant Gadkari, Pravin Barde, Adv. Ranjit Sardey, Mahesh Joshi, Vishal Badge, Ajay Dhoke, Satish Kolhe, Umesh Uthkhede, Arun Tiwari, Rajnish Jichkar with thousands of supporters were present in the procession from Samvidan Square to Collectors office.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Adv. Abhijit Wanjari gets support from 22 organizations
    Adv. Abhijit Wanjari gets support from 22 organizations
    मा. श्रीमती. भुवनेश्वरी एस. (भा.प्र.से.), मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी- स्मार्ट सिटी नागपूर तर्फे जैवविविधता नकाशाचे लोकार्पण
    मा. श्रीमती. भुवनेश्वरी एस. (भा.प्र.से.), मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी- स्मार्ट सिटी नागपूर तर्फे जैवविविधता नकाशाचे लोकार्पण
    MNS protests in Nagpur as Raj Thackeray appeals ‘Don’t pay inflated power bills’
    MNS protests in Nagpur as Raj Thackeray appeals ‘Don’t pay inflated power bills’
    नागपूरला स्वच्छता रॅकिंग मध्ये पहिल्या दहा मध्ये आणा : आयुक्त
    नागपूरला स्वच्छता रॅकिंग मध्ये पहिल्या दहा मध्ये आणा : आयुक्त
    मनपामध्ये संविधान दिवस उत्साहात साजरा
    मनपामध्ये संविधान दिवस उत्साहात साजरा
    Central India Group Of Institution Celebrates “Constitution Day”
    Central India Group Of Institution Celebrates “Constitution Day”
    धंतोली झोन व ओंकार नगर नवे जलकुंभ यांचे शटडाऊन शुक्रवार २७ नोव्हेंबर रोजी
    धंतोली झोन व ओंकार नगर नवे जलकुंभ यांचे शटडाऊन शुक्रवार २७ नोव्हेंबर रोजी
    विखूरलेल्या समाजाला एकत्रित आणण्यासाठी परिवर्तन पॅनलची निर्मिती – प्रशांत डेकाटे
    विखूरलेल्या समाजाला एकत्रित आणण्यासाठी परिवर्तन पॅनलची निर्मिती – प्रशांत डेकाटे
    महापौर निधीतून नागपुरात बनताहेत प्रसाधनगृह
    महापौर निधीतून नागपुरात बनताहेत प्रसाधनगृह
    संदीप जोशी यांना लोकजागृती मोर्चा चे समर्थन
    संदीप जोशी यांना लोकजागृती मोर्चा चे समर्थन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145