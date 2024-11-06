MNS Extends Support to BJP in South Nagpur and Hingna Constituencies on Raj Thackeray’s Directive

Advertisement

With the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Election 2024 campaign in full swing, leaders from both the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti alliances have entered the fray. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is visiting Nagpur as part of his campaign, while a significant development has emerged from the Mahayuti alliance camp.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced its support for BJP in the South Nagpur and Hingna constituencies. Following instructions from MNS chief Raj Thackeray, MNS candidates in both constituencies have withdrawn to support BJP’s nominees. This support is expected to strengthen BJP’s position, especially in South Nagpur, where a close contest is anticipated.

In South Nagpur, BJP’s Mohan Mate is contesting for a second consecutive term against Congress’s Girish Pandav. In 2019, Mate won by a narrow margin, making this year’s contest highly competitive. Initially, MNS fielded Anup Durugkar, but he has now stepped aside to back Mate following Thackeray’s directive.

In Hingna, BJP’s Sameer Meghe faces off against NCP’s Rameshchand Bang and BSP’s Dr. Devendra Kaikade. MNS had fielded Bijaram Kinkar, who has also withdrawn in favor of Meghe, boosting BJP’s chances in Hingna as well.

