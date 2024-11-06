Cold Wave Intensifies in Nagpur and Surrounding Areas, Temperatures Drop

Advertisement

Nagpur: The cold effect is gradually intensifying in Nagpur and nearby areas. From Wednesday morning, chilly winds made the cold more noticeable.

Today’s early morning temperature was recorded at 18.9°C, two degrees below normal. Over the past 48 hours, the minimum temperature dropped by two degrees, with all districts in Vidarbha now experiencing temperatures below 20°C.

Gondia recorded the lowest temperature at 17.5°C. According to the Meteorological Department, northern winds are causing a greater chill in the mornings and nights. The department predicts further drops in temperature over the coming days, possibly down to 18°C or lower.

