MNLU, Nagpur organised a Two-Day Colloquium on Intellectual Property

Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur, DPIIT-IPR Chair and CIPR in association with CIPAM organized a ‘Two-Day Colloquium on Intellectual Property in Contemporary Era’ on March 26-27, 2021 in the presence ofProf. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Vice Chancellor, MNLU, Nagpur. The main aim of the Colloquium was to provide a platform for the intellectual discourse on different facets of Intellectual Property in the contemporary era including IP taxation regime, IP protection in sports, Plant Varieties and agriculture, Nanotechnology, Pharmaceutical industry and Entertainment Industry. This event was inaugurated in presence of Dr.Ragini P. Khubalkar, In-Charge, DPIIT-IPR Chair, MNLU, Nagpur and Mr.Damodar Vaidya, Executive Partner, Laxmi kumaran & Sridharan Attorneys, Pune.

The session for Day one of the Colloquium started with Mr.Damodar Vaidya and Dr. T.K. Nagrathana, Registrar, Plant Variety Protection and Farmers’ Rights, Authority Government of India respectively.This session focused on the most critical area of taxation in IPR. Mr.Vaidya enlightened the participants on important aspects of taxation, DTAA and royalty in India.

The session for Day two were engaged by Dr.Ankit Singh, Faculty of Law, Jagaran Lakecity University, Bhopal. He highlighted the nexus of patents, trademarks, Designs and ambush marketing in sports.

Dr.Ashwini Siwal, Assistant Professor, Delhi University, expressed his views on Protection of IP with respect to OTT Platforms, ISP, Piracy, Social media and Hacking. Ms.Suvarna Pandey, Managing Associate, RNA Technology and IP Attorneys, explained the interface between IP and Nanotechnology.

Ms. Pearl Sobti, AVP, Cell for IPR Promotion and Manangement, CIPAM explained the role of IPR in Pharmaceutical industry including opposition, revocation, infringement and Compulsory Licensing with the help of various cases. The colloquium explored various facets of IP to widen the knowledge and learning. It highlighted the challenges of protection of IP and several complex issues arising in it due the emergence of new technology.

The event had participation from academicians, research scholars, professionals and students from various parts of the country.Dr.Ragini P. Khubalkar, In-Charge, DPIIT-IPR Chair, MNLU, Nagpur thanked the Panel members for their guidance and appreciated the participants for their support. Srijan Mishra and Shweta Kulkarni, Research Assistants, DPIIT-IPR Chair worked hard for the success of the event.



