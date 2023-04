India’s oldest billionaire and chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra passed away on Wednesday aged 99.

Mahindra had a net worth of $1.2 billion. During the 48 years of his chairmanship, the Mahindra Group expanded from being an automobile manufacturer to other business segments like IT, real estate, financial services and hospitality.

