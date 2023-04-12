Heavy price: State Govt paid Rs 377.56 crore in damages for man-animal conflict

An RTI reply said that 350 people lost their lives, and over 2,200 people were injured due to Human Wildlife Conflict between January 2018 and January 2023

Nagpur: The increase in the tiger population in India is undoubtedly a positive development albeit with a heavy price in sorts. The shrinking of their habitat has led to an increase in Human Wildlife Conflict (HWC), particularly in the Tiger Reserves of the country. The Tiger Status Report 2022 highlights the range of threats faced by shrinking wildlife habitats, including conflicts between humans and wildlife that need to be addressed urgently.

According to recent data obtained through RTI by activist Abhay Kolarkar, the rise in HWC in Maharashtra over the past six years is alarming. The Forest Department of Maharashtra has spent a staggering Rs 377.56 crore towards compensation to families affected by HWC between January 2018 and January 2023. During this period, 350 people lost their lives, and over 2,200 people were injured due to HWC. The State Government paid compensation of Rs 65.58 crore in 2018-19, Rs 70 crore in 2019-20, Rs 80 crore in 2020-21, Rs 80 crore in 2021-22, and the highest Rs 81.37 crore in 2022-23.

The majority of deaths due to HWC are caused by big cats like tigers and leopards. Experts attribute the rising conflicts to the decreasing forest cover and the continued dependence of humans on forests. With decreasing forest cover and increasing human-wildlife interactions, experts predict that Human-Wildlife Conflicts will pose a significant challenge in the future.

The Tiger Status Report 2022 reveals that the Central Indian Highlands and Eastern Ghats Landscape have the highest number of tigers in the country, with 1,161 tigers. The Vidarbha region, which has five Tiger Reserves, has reported the presence of the highest number of tigers in the country. These findings highlight the need for increased efforts to preserve and protect tiger habitats and address the issue of HWC.

Similarly, in 2022-23, Maharashtra recorded the highest 105 human deaths in the past six years in HWC. In 2018-19 the number of human deaths was 33, in 2019-20 it was 39, in 2020-21 it was 89, and in 2021-22 the death toll was 84.

In conclusion, while the increase in the tiger population in India is good news, the rise in HWC is a major concern. The government and wildlife conservation agencies need to work together to mitigate conflicts between humans and wildlife and conserve and manage tiger habitats to ensure their long-term survival.

