MLC Elections 2023: Voting for Nagpur Division Teacher Constituency Poll Begins

39,406 teacher voters are exercising their right to vote. The results will be announced on February 2, 2023.

The voting for the Nagpur Division Teacher Constituency Election 2023 is underway. 39,406 teacher voters are exercising their right to vote.

BJP-backed Nago Ganar, Congress (MVA)-backed Sudhakar Adbale, AAP’s Devendra Wankhade, and Independent candidate Rajendra Zade are the main candidates in Nagpur MLC Polls. The results will be announced on February 2, 2023.

Reports also coming that objection has been raised by booth agent of Nago Ganar on the act of Sudhakar Adbale, MVA candidate for wearing cap and scarf of the party inside polling booth at Mohota college

