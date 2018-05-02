Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Apr 11th, 2020
    National News

    MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul Kids appeal to unite and fight against Covid-19

    Pune/Nagpur: In a small effort made by the IX graders of MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul Loni Kalbhor, Pune, the school students reached out to people urging them to unite and fight against the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19).
    For the people who died cause of the virus borne disease, the whole grade IX came together while respecting and understanding each other’s ideas thanks to cheerful efforts of Bhumika Sinha for leading all well and making this possible, and Swayam Rajput conceptualized this idea.

    The kids were seen praying everyone to let us all unite and fight against this virus. #stayhome #stayhealthy #gocorona

    The school students thanked all the people who support them.
    IX graders batch (2019-2020) comprises,
    Swayam Rajput
    Bhumika Sinha
    Shlok Agarwal
    Rushit Sorathia
    Smit Dholakiya
    Om Lolage
    Krish Parmar
    Kashish Ganda
    Keeyon Ankarju
    Inam Ali Mir
    Mahek Asher
    Mahek Punjabi
    Aanchal Agarwal
    Gauri Patil
    Reshma Kalas
    Najma chakiwala
    Om Pattani
    Praytush Agarwal
    Prena Ghuge
    Aaria Fugro
    Prassana Singh
    Sanskruti Biradar
    Anuj Mittal
    Arnav Mundada
    Suraj Nimbore
    Ananya Avadeker
    Kavya Rochwani

