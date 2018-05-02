MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul Kids appeal to unite and fight against Covid-19
Pune/Nagpur: In a small effort made by the IX graders of MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul Loni Kalbhor, Pune, the school students reached out to people urging them to unite and fight against the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19).
For the people who died cause of the virus borne disease, the whole grade IX came together while respecting and understanding each other’s ideas thanks to cheerful efforts of Bhumika Sinha for leading all well and making this possible, and Swayam Rajput conceptualized this idea.
The kids were seen praying everyone to let us all unite and fight against this virus. #stayhome #stayhealthy #gocorona
The school students thanked all the people who support them.
IX graders batch (2019-2020) comprises,
Swayam Rajput
Bhumika Sinha
Shlok Agarwal
Rushit Sorathia
Smit Dholakiya
Om Lolage
Krish Parmar
Kashish Ganda
Keeyon Ankarju
Inam Ali Mir
Mahek Asher
Mahek Punjabi
Aanchal Agarwal
Gauri Patil
Reshma Kalas
Najma chakiwala
Om Pattani
Praytush Agarwal
Prena Ghuge
Aaria Fugro
Prassana Singh
Sanskruti Biradar
Anuj Mittal
Arnav Mundada
Suraj Nimbore
Ananya Avadeker
Kavya Rochwani