‘Mission Footpath Freedom’ slows down in Nagpur after initial crackdown

Nagpur: Even as the Traffic Department assured the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court of its ongoing ‘Mission Footpath Freedom’ campaign and the Commissioner of Police pledged strong security support, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) launched an anti-encroachment drive. Initially, both departments actively carried out operations, but enforcement now appears to be losing momentum.

This slowdown was evident on Thursday, when NMC carried out actions in only two zones, while no concrete data on the traffic police’s ‘Footpath Freedom’ campaign was made available.

Gold Rate Friday 07 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 84,900 /- Gold 22 KT 79,000 /- Silver / Kg 96,200 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Two trucks of goods seized in Laxmi Nagar Zone

According to the NMC, encroachment removal was conducted across key locations, including Radisson Blu Square, Khamla Road, Jaitala Square, Trimurti Nagar Square, Pratap Nagar Square, Laxmi Nagar Square, Aath Rasta Square, Mate Square, VNIT, IT Park Square, Bajaj Nagar Square, and the stretch from East High Court Road to Janata Square.

During the operation, illegal stalls and vendors occupying roads and footpaths were removed. A total of 50 encroachments were cleared, and two truckloads of confiscated material were seized.

30 encroachments removed in Dharampeth Zone

In Dharampeth Zone, two dedicated teams carried out a joint encroachment removal operation from 12 pm to 9 pm. The drive covered areas including Sitabuldi, Jhansi Rani Square, Panchsheel Square, Mehadia Square, Janata Square, and Ajni Railway Station.

During the operation, around 30 encroachments were removed, and confiscated materials were loaded onto trucks for further action. The crackdown was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner and Encroachment Department Head Harish Raut, with junior engineer Bhaskar Malve and the encroachment team leading the efforts.

Despite these actions, concerns remain about the long-term effectiveness of the drive, as encroachments continue to resurface across the city.