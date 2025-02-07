Chilly winds drop temperature in Nagpur, Vidarbha

Nagpur: A sudden shift in weather has brought back chilly winds across Nagpur and Vidarbha, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures. On Friday, February 7, the city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2°C, marking a 2.2-degree drop, while the maximum temperature fell to 30.8°C, a decrease of 3.9 degrees.

Residents, who were experiencing unseasonal warmth at the start of February, have welcomed the change in weather. With the return of the cold, winter clothing such as sweaters and jackets are back in demand in local markets.

Gold Rate Friday 07 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 84,900 /- Gold 22 KT 79,000 /- Silver / Kg 96,200 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to meteorologists, the sudden drop in temperature is due to cold winds blowing in from North India. The cold wave is expected to persist for the next few days, keeping both day and night temperatures below seasonal averages.

Health experts have advised residents, particularly the elderly and children, to take necessary precautions against sudden temperature fluctuations to prevent seasonal illnesses.