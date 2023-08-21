Nagpur: A woman in her early 30s, who had been reported missing from Yashodhara Nagar for the past three days, was tragically discovered in the Kanhan River in Mauda on Sunday. Unfortunately, her struggle for survival came to an end on Monday as she breathed her last at Mayo Hospital.

According to police sources, the specially-abled woman had fallen victim to a horrifying crime, as she was both raped and murdered. Allegedly, her assailants then heartlessly discarded her body in the waters of the Kanhan River.

The unsettling series of events began when she was reported missing on August 19. In response, her family members filed a formal police complaint. Regrettably, their efforts to locate her concluded with the grim discovery of her lifeless body in the Kanhan River. Subsequently, she was transferred to Mayo Hospital in Nagpur, but her injuries proved fatal, leading to her passing on Monday.

The news of her tragic demise prompted her grief-stricken family members and concerned locals to stage a protest in Yashodhara Nagar on the same day. The incident has cast a somber atmosphere of tension over the locality as the community seeks answers and justice.

