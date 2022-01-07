Mishap victim succumbs to injuries

Nagpur: A Senior citizen, who was injured seriously after being hit by a speeding unidentified vehicle in Koradi area last night, succumbed to his injuries at Mayo Hospital on Thursday.

A resident of Siddharth Nagar, Mahadula, Dhaniram Chauhan (65) was crossing the Nagpur-Saoner road around 10.30 pm. Suddenly, a rashly-driven vehicle hit Chauhan injuring him seriously.

The driver fled the spot. Chauhan was rushed to Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in small hours of Thursday.

After recording the statement of Uday Janrao Chachere (40), son-in-law of the deceased, Koradi Police registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act, and started investigation.