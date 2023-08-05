Miscreants attack former councillor’s son in Kamptee, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident on Wednesday night, a group of eight to ten assailants launched a violent attack on Surai Raghuveer Meshram (32), the son of a former councillor, near the Dragon Palace Railway Under Bridge, within the jurisdiction of Old Kamptee Police Station.

According to the FIR, the unfortunate incident occurred when Surai Raghuveer Meshram was at the bus stand premises, talking on his mobile phone at around 9.30 pm. This attracted the attention of the accused group, leading to a heated exchange of words between them and Surai. Fortunately, a negotiator intervened and defused the initial confrontation.

However, the situation escalated further when one of the accused individuals, identified as Adil Qureshi, along with his group of eight to ten people, confronted Surai near his cloth shop named “Rubaab,” adjacent to the Dragon Palace Railway Under Bridge. The argument reignited, and without warning, the attackers launched a sudden and brutal assault on Surai. Subsequently, Surai’s brothers and some others rushed to rescue him, causing the accused persons to flee the spot. The FIR stated that the accused also fired a gunshot during the attack.

As a result of the assault, Surai sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to Roy Hospital for treatment.

In response to this appalling act of violence, the police have taken swift action and registered an offense under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The sections include 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with a deadly weapon), 49 (criminal trespass), 505 (public mischief), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Additionally, sections of the Atrocities Act have also been invoked against Adil Qureshi and his accomplices.

Local residents and community members have expressed their concern and condemned the act of violence, urging authorities to ensure that the perpetrators face the full force of the law.

