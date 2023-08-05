Gadchiroli Police bust extortion racket involving Nagpur Journalist

Gadchiroli/Nagpur: In a significant development, Gadchiroli Police exposed an extortion racket involving a Nagpur-based ‘YouTube’ scribe who reportedly threatened an Armori-based doctor and demanded Rs 5 lakh from her.

According to police sources, on August 4, 2023, Dr. Sonali Dhatrak, the complainant, informed the Armori Police that unidentified individuals illegally trespassed into her medical clinic located in Armori, where she practices, and later invaded her residence. The trespassers brazenly seized Rs 1 lakh from Dr. Sonali Dhatrak’s purse, displaying aggressive and forceful behavior. Subsequently, they made a threatening phone call, demanding an additional sum of 4 lakhs, under the risk of severe consequences if the demands were not met.

Advertisement

In an immediate response to the complaint, Gadchiroli Police wasted no time and promptly registered a case under sections 395 (punishment for dacoity), 450 (house-trespass in order to commit an offense), 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation into the matter was immediately launched.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Superintendent of Police Neelotpal took charge and, in collaboration with the local Crime Branch and the Police Station Armori, formed a joint task force. This dedicated team embarked on an exhaustive combing operation throughout the night, tirelessly working to track down the suspects.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Superintendent of Gadchiroli Police Neelotpal confirmed the arrest. “The diligent efforts of the Gadchiroli Police led to the arrest of five individuals from Nagpur city. The arrested suspects have been identified as Amit Wandre, a YouTube journalist in Nagpur, Dinesh Kumbhare, Vinay Deshbhratar, Roshan Baramase, and Sunil Borkar,” he said and added that “the swift action of team Gadchiroli Police proved instrumental in apprehending the accused within a mere 12 hours of the complaint being filed.”

It may be mentioned that the accused Amit Wandre had been booked by Ambazari Police in a case of rape.

According to police sources, during the course of the investigation, shocking revelations emerged, indicating that some of the accused had connections with a news channel named “Paid News.” This finding prompted the authorities to subject the channel to further scrutiny.

The prompt and dedicated actions of Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kumar Chinta, and Assistant Police Officer Sahil Zarkar proved instrumental in apprehending the accused within a mere 12 hours of the complaint being filed. This successful resolution underscores the commitment of the police to ensure justice and uphold the law in the region.

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement