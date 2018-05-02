Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Jun 26th, 2020

    Miraculous escape for DCP Neelotpal in road mishap

    Nagpur: In what could be mentioned as sheer luck or Almighty God’s protection, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone V, Neelotpal escaped without a scratch when a recklessly driven truck rammed his official vehicle on Friday night.

    The monster truck menace has always been posing threat to gullible citizens and now the heavy vehicle driven at break neck speed flouting all the rules and regulations has rammed into DCPs’ vehicle.

    DCP Neelotpal was traveling on his way to office when a truck hit their vehicle under Jaripatka Police Station. Fortunately, no one was severely injured in the incident.

    Jaripatka Police have booked the accused driver under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.

