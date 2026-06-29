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Nagpur: Jaripatka Police have cracked a major burglary at a mobile phone shop in Kadbi Chowk, apprehending a juvenile accused and recovering stolen property worth nearly Rs 4 lakh, including 13 mobile phones and the scooter used in the crime. The alleged mastermind, however, remains absconding.

According to police, the burglary took place at ‘Nagpur Phone Accessorieswala’, a mobile shop located in Kadbi Chowk under the Jaripatka Police Station limits.

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Investigations revealed that the accused first stole a Honda Activa scooter from the Sonegaon Police Station area. They allegedly used the stolen two-wheeler to reach the mobile shop during the night. After arriving at the spot, the duo broke open the shop’s shutter and decamped with 33 mobile phones before fleeing.

Following the theft, Jaripatka Police launched an intensive investigation using technical surveillance and intelligence gathered from informers. The efforts led to the detention of a juvenile suspected to be involved in the burglary.

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During questioning, the juvenile allegedly confessed to participating in the crime along with his associate, identified as Rishabh Kawre, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the operation and is currently on the run.

Police recovered the stolen Honda Activa used in the burglary along with 13 stolen mobile phones from the juvenile’s possession. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at around Rs 4 lakh.

A search has been launched to trace and arrest the absconding accused. Police suspect that some of the remaining stolen mobile phones may have already been disposed of and are investigating whether the duo had links with any organised property crime syndicate.

Further investigation is underway to recover the remaining stolen phones and establish the complete sequence of the crime.

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