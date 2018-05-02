Tale of Horror : Four gangrape minor girl in Nagpur, arrested

Nagpur: In an absurd act of inhumanity, a 15-year-old girl was brutally subjected to gang-rape by four youths near Nara village under Jaripatka police. Though the incident happened about a month and half ago, it came to light on Tuesday. The victim lodged a complaint with cops on Tuesday. Jaripatka cops have arrested four accused including one neighbor of the victim girl.

The names of the accused were given as Yash Meshram, neighbor of the girl and his accomplices Amit Bolke, Abhinesh Deshbartar and Ritik Moharle

Police sources said the accused dragged her to an abandoned place about 45 days ago and took turns in raping her. Afterwards they threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed anything to anyone. The girl, in severe trauma, returned home and kept mum. However, sensing something amiss when her mother took her in confidence, the tormented girl narrated her ordeal to her parents. Following which they approached Jaripatka police.

Jaripatka police have registered an offence rape against all the accused and placed them under arrest. Further investigation is on.

