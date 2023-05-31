Minor girl from Allen Career Institute molested by Raymond worker in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Sitabuldi Police have apprehended a 33-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl who is a student at Allen Career Institute in the Dharampeth area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Gajanan Babanrao Dandekar (33), a resident of Seminary Hills near T V Tower, who works at Raymond showroom, adjacent to the Allen Career Institute was arrested in connection.

Advertisement

According to sources within the police, the 16-year-old victim was on her way to class at the Allen Institute when the accused allegedly molested her. Fearful and traumatized by the incident, the victim shared her ordeal with her mother. Subsequently, the mother and daughter duo approached the Sitabuldi Police Station to file a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the Sitabuldi Police have registered a case against the accused Dandekar under Sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sub-sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The accused, Dandekar, has been taken into custody following his arrest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement