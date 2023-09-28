Minor gang raped in Khapa near Nagpur, boyfriend, 11 others booked

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was raped by at least seven people on different occasions between March and September after she was betrayed by the one she believed was her soulmate. All the accused used to blackmail her by threatening to circulate her intimate pictures and would sexually exploit the minor. The horrifying incident was reported under Khapa Police Station.

Earlier it was alleged that the Khapa Police were not registereing a complaint, however; soon after pressure from locals, cops registered an offence and have booked 12 accused including the 7 for rape and 5 others for making intimate pictures of the girl viral.

Cops have arrested accused identified as Nikhil Dhande, Sushil Dharmik, Goli Likhar, Pranay Tekade, Liladhar Chauragade and Vedant Aavate. However, the key accused Dheeraj Hiwarkar, who lure the minor girl on the pretext of marriage and shot her video on the first place, Vikas Hedau, Lucky Dharmik, Gaurav Khubalkar, Viky Likhar, and Snehal Surkar are reportedly absconding.

According to police sources, Dheeraj had lured the minor girl on the pretext of marriage and got intimate with the girl. He also shot an obscene video of the victim and circulated it with his friends on WhatsApp. Later, his friends too started exploiting the victim by threatening to leak her private pictures. The accused used to take turns to sexually exploit the victims.

Due to constant harassment, she started to become anxious. Sensing something amiss, the victim’s mother took her in confidence following which the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother. Shocked by which, the mother rushed her to Khapa Police with a complaint.

