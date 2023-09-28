In Pics: Grand celebrations mark Eid-e-Milad in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State came alive in vibrant colors and festive spirit as it celebrated the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad with great fervor and unity. The day, which commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, saw a plethora of activities and events across the city here, on Thursday.

The celebrations began with early morning prayers at various mosques, where devout Muslims gathered to offer their prayers and seek blessings. The air was filled with the melodious recitations of verses from the Holy Quran, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere.

Following the prayers, a grand procession took place, winding its way through the heart of the city. Adorned with colourful banners and flags, the procession showcased unity and solidarity among the community members.

Nagpur Today lensman Sandeep Gurghate brings you exclusive clicks…

