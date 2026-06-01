Minor dispute turns bloody in Nagpur bar; jeweller attacked with iron rod, bottle

Three arrested for attempt to murder, one accused still absconding

Nagpur: A seemingly trivial dispute inside a bar escalated into a violent assault outside the premises, leaving a young jeweller seriously injured and triggering a police investigation. Lakadganj Police have arrested three accused in connection with the attack, while a fourth suspect remains absconding.

According to police, the incident took place outside Halba Bar and Restaurant under the jurisdiction of Lakadganj Police Station.

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The victim, Rupesh Soni, a jeweller from the Itwari area, had visited the bar along with his friend Vivek Botra. During their time at the bar, an argument reportedly broke out with four youths seated at a neighbouring table over speaking loudly.

Sources said Rupesh and his friend attempted to defuse the situation and even apologised to the group to avoid further confrontation. However, the matter did not end there.

Police said that as soon as Rupesh stepped out of the bar, the accused allegedly intercepted him and launched a brutal attack. Armed with an iron rod and a glass bottle, the assailants allegedly struck him repeatedly on the head, causing serious injuries.

The sudden attack created panic in the area as the accused fled the scene immediately after the assault. Upon receiving information about the incident, Lakadganj Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured victim to a hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, police identified and arrested three accused, Viral Majethia, Raunak Badani and Kaustubh Yede. A case has been registered against them under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to attempt to murder.

Meanwhile, the fourth accused, identified as Krishna Sharma, is still on the run. Police have launched a search operation and formed special teams to trace and apprehend him.

Investigators are also examining the exact sequence of events that led to the attack and whether any prior enmity or additional factors played a role in the violent assault.

Further investigation is underway.

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