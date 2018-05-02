Minister Jayant Patil meets Governor

Minister of Water Resources Jayant Patil met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed various issues relating to the early completion of Jigaon Irrigation project in Buldhana district. Minister of State Dr Rajendra Shingne, people’s representatives and Principal Secretary Lokesh Chandra were present.

Dr Rajendra Shingne presented a portrait of Rajmata Jijau and Balraje Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the Governor. The Governor assured him that he will visit Sindkhed Raja, the birthplace of Rajmata Jijau shortly.