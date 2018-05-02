Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Mini truck hits moped at Old Katol Naka Chowk, woman injured

    Nagpur: A woman sustained severe injuries after a moped she was driving hit by a mini truck at Old Katol Naka Chowk under Gittikhadan Police Station, here on Friday.

    According to sources, the woman identified as Kushbi Prabhakar Rai was crossing Old Katol Naka Chowk when a mini truck reportedly dashed her from behind. Rai lost control over moped.

    While the moped also came under rear wheels of the mini truck, fortunately, Rai fell on the roadside. With severe injuries Rai was rushed to Metro Hospital.


