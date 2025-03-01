Milestone in cardiac care: GMCH Nagpur performs first robotic heart surgery

Nagpur: In a groundbreaking achievement, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur, has successfully performed its first robot-assisted coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery. This milestone marks a significant advancement in cardiac care, particularly for patients who cannot afford high-end treatment in private hospitals.

The surgery, which is believed to be the first of its kind in any government medical institute in India, showcases GMCH Nagpur’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge medical technology for public healthcare. The use of robotic assistance in CABG procedures enhances precision, minimizes surgical trauma, and reduces recovery time for patients.

The complex procedure was carried out under the leadership of Dr Raj Gajbhiye, Dean of GMCH Nagpur, with an expert team from the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) Department.

Dr Gajbhiye, while addressing a press meet on Friday, said, “This success opens new doors for advanced cardiac treatment for economically weak patients in Central India. We are committed to bringing the best technology to those who need it the most.”

The surgical team was led by Dr Satish Das, HoD, CVTS, along with Dr Batkal, Dr Kunal Ravekar, and Dr Anish. The anaesthesia team, headed by Dr Wali Fatima Lulu, included Dr Yogesh Zawar and Dr Ketki Ramteke. Experts in robotic assistance, Dr Bhupesh Tirpude, Dr Hemant Bhanarkar, Dr Gayatri Deshpande, and Dr Vikrant Akulwar, played a crucial role in ensuring the procedure’s success.

A key contributor to this success was renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Sudhir Shrivastava, who provided valuable insights and guidance through teleproctoring — a cutting-edge remote mentoring technique.

Dr Das highlighted the impact of this development, saying, “Robotic heart surgery is less invasive, reduces recovery time, and leads to better patient outcomes. We are excited to introduce this technology for the benefit of our patients.”

GMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash Gawande said the first successful robotic CABG will start the Robotic Cardiac Surgery Programme. “This achievement brings hope and advanced healthcare closer to the common people, making life-saving heart surgery more accessible, safer, and effective,” he said.

New era of cardiac care in Central India

* Less pain & faster recovery: Robotic surgery is minimally invasive

* Reduced risk of complications: With robotic precision, surgery is more accurate

* Affordable advanced treatment for poor patients: GMCH Nagpur ensures that even economically weak patients can access world-class robotic heart surgery

* Shorter hospital stay & lower costs: Patients spend less time in hospital