‘I killed him,’ shouts man after murdering friend in Nagpur Rural

Nagpur: A brutal murder shook Laban Mandwa village in Umred Tehsil in Nagpur Rural on Friday morning around 9:30 am when a man killed his friend with a sharp weapon (sattur) before fleeing into the nearby forest, shouting, “I killed him!”

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, but initial investigations suggest personal enmity could be a factor. The accused, identified as Karamchand Kunwarsingh Chauhan (43), and the victim, Bhagwan Jagaram Devasut (Rathod) (45), both residents of Laban Mandwa, had been drinking together at Karamchand’s house before the attack.

Gold Rate Saturday 01 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,300 /- Gold 22 KT 79,300 /- Silver / Kg 94,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police sources, Karamchand invited Bhagwan to his home, where the two consumed alcohol. Under the influence, Karamchand suddenly attacked Bhagwan, slashing his face and neck with a sattur, killing him on the spot.

After committing the crime, Karamchand washed his blood-stained hands, stepped outside, and loudly declared, “I killed him!” before fleeing through the fields into the jungle. The victim’s wife, upon seeing her husband’s lifeless body, collapsed and had to be rushed to a private hospital in Umred for treatment.

The Umred police have registered a case against Karamchand Chauhan under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Karthik Sontakke is leading the investigation, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, who remains absconding.

Upon learning about the incident, Nagpur Rural Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ramesh Dhumal, DySP Vrishti Jain, and Umred Police Station in-charge Dhanaji Jalk rushed to the crime scene, along with officers from the Local Crime Branch (LCB), including Inspectors Omprakash Kokate and Bahulal Pandey.

Other officials present at the scene included PSI Shrikant Lanjevar, Naresh Ramteke, Krishna Ghutke, Shrichand Pawar, Rameshwar Ravate, Nitesh Meshram, Tushar Gajbhiye, Rajan Bhoyar, Ankush Chakole, Radheshyam Kamble, Pankaj Butte, Pradeep Chavare, and Sandeep Ghute.

The forensic team and dog squad were also called to the crime scene for further investigation. The police conducted a panchnama and sent the body for post-mortem to Nagpur.

Authorities continue their search for the accused as the investigation progresses.