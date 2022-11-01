Mild tremors jolt Jabalpur, 5 other districts of MP, no loss of life reported

Jabalpur: Mild tremors of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted villages and towns in six districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, reports said. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

As per the reports, the quake was recorded in Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts at around 8.44 am on Tuesday. According to the Meteorological Department, the location of a volcanic eruption was traced near Dindori, 35 km from Jabalpur, 22.73 degree north latitude, 81.11 degree east longitude with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 km.

As the tremors were felt, panicked residents rushed out of their homes for safer locations. The district administrations of the affected districts said that no loss of life or property has been reported in the quake so far.

