Booty worth over Rs 4 lakh stolen from house in Jaripatka

Nagpur: Burglars targeted one more house in Nagpur as booty worth Rs 4.05 lakh was stolen by unidentified miscreants in Jaripatka police jurisdiction on October 31. 73 Euro currency was also stolen.

A resident of Bungalow No. 10, near Adarsh Kirana Stores, Nagarjun Colony, Jaripatka, Dipankar Narayanchandra Paul (52), in his complaint told police that he along with family had gone to Pune for daughter’s admission purpose. Between 3.30 pm of October 30 and 10.30 am of October 31, some unidentified burglars gained entry into his house by cutting the lock on the front door grill. The miscreants decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5,000 in cash. 73 Euro currency was also stolen.

Advertisement

Jaripatka PSI Rahul Sanskrutayan, based on Paul’s complaint, registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and launched a search for the burglars.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement