    Published On : Tue, Apr 14th, 2020
    Migrant workers gather in large numbers at Bandra in Mumbai demanding to go home as lockdown gets extended

    Mumbai: Migrant workers have gathered in large number in Bandra, Mumbai, demanding to go back home as the nationwide lockdown got extended till May 3.

    The inages show thousands of migrant workers gathered in a bid to go to their respective home states. The states have sealed their borders in March after PM Modi had announced the 3-week lockdown which concluded today. Those migrant workers who were in other states were to be taken care of by the states where they were in case of emergency.

