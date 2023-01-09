Mighty feat: NMC administered total 43,89,106 first, second, booster Covid-19 doses

Nagpur: Under the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has administered a total of 43,89,106 doses including 21,94,366 first dose, 17,83,212 second dose and 4,11,528 booster dose. The target for first and second dose was 21,89,025 while for the booster dose the target 16,87,033. The figures are up to January 8, 2023 as per the data provided by the NMC.

The NMC has achieved 100% target for the first dose while it is 81.46% for the second dose. However, the civic body is well short target as only 24.39% booster doses were administered.

A total of 48,093 Healthcare Workers (HCW), 67,513 Frontline Workers (FLW), 44,477 children between 12 and 14 years, 89,153 children between 15 and 17 years, 11,64,416 adults between 18 and 44 years, 4,86,136 adults between 45 and 59 years and 2,90,578 persons over 60 years were administered the first dose.

Similarly, a total of 44,505 Healthcare Workers (HCW), 66,787 Frontline Workers (FLW), 26,777 children between 12 and 14 years, 69,402 children between 15 and 17 years, 9,23,960 adults between 18 and 44 years, 4,09,828 adults between 45 and 59 years and 2,41,953 persons over 60 years were administered the second dose.

As far as booster dose is concerned, a total of 1,67,013 persons including Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and persons over 60 years were covered. The booster dose also covered 2,44,515 persons in the age group of 18 to 59.

