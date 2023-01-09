Bawankule opens self-employment entrepreneurship camp at Koradi

Nagpur: The State BJP President and MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday inaugurated self-employment entrepreneurship camp at his Public Relations Office at Koradi. Through this camp, which was organized on the basis of self-sustainable entrepreneurship development campaign, employment opportunities will be available to poor men and women in rural areas.

On the occasion, Sarpanch of Koradi, Narendra Dhanole, Sanket Bawankule, Prof Monica Umak, Deepak Jhanwar, Moreshwar Sorte, Mahavir Birkhede, Sandeep Divane, and others were present.

