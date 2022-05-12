Middle aged woman robbed of purse inside Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station lift

Nagpur: MIDC Police have booked three unidentified women for allegedly robbing a middle-aged-woman of a purse containing gold valuables at Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station here, on Wednesday.
The complainant Vaijantimala Someshwar Mendhe (55), is a resident of Sant Tukdoji Ward, Hinganghat, in Wardha District.
According to police sources, Vaijantimala was in town to attend a wedding. On Wednesday evening, she along with her daughter Megha had gone to Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station. When the mother-daughter duo was in the lift, three unidentified women reportedly managed to get their hands on Vaijantimala’s bag and stole her purse containing valuables worth Rs 2,02,000.
The matter came to fore when Vaijantimala returned home and found her purse missing. Following which they approached MIDC Police Station.
Based on the complaint lodged by Vaijantimala, MIDC Police have registered an offence under Sections 379, 34 of the IPC and started the investigation.