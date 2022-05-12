Man crushed under rear wheels of truck at Ashok Chowk

Advertisement

Nagpur: Erratic traffic movement caused by a closed traffic signal took a toll on a man’s life at Ashok Chowk here, on Thursday afternoon.

According to the sources, due to technical glitch, the traffic signals at Ashok Square were closed. This has caused erratic traffic movement. The man on his cycle was crossing the square when he lost balance after coming in contact with the heavy vehicle and got crushed under the rear wheels of the vehicle. The victim has not been identified till the filing of this report.