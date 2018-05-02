MG Motor India donates Hector Ambulances in Nagpur to support healthcare services

Nagpur; : MG Motor India hasnow delivered 8 more Hector ambulances equipped with modern life-saving systems for the cities of Nagpur and Vidarbha. The ambulance units were handed over in the presence of Hon’ble Union Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises – Government of India, on Saturday. Mahesh Nangia, Akshit Nangia and Abhimanyu Nangia from Nangia Cars were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yash Yadav, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are proud to deliver Hector ambulances for healthcare services under the MG Sewa program. We had started providing some ambulances at the start of Covid-19 pandemic last year but took up the challenge of hastening up deliveries of these ambulances after Shri Gadkari’s special request to help the Nagpur and Vidarbha regions. We thank Shri Gadkari ji for this opportunity.”

MG has previously donated Hector Ambulances to Nangia Hospital in Nagpur, GMERS Hospital in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol, Gujarat.The ambulances were earlier offered exclusively to COVID-19 patients living in Nagpur, however, now the vehicles will also be used for other emergencies. Efforts are on to support other parts of India.

Under its community service umbrella MG Sewa, the carmaker is doing various initiatives in these challenging times. It has also joined hands with Devnandan Gases Pvt. Ltd. in Gujarat and has supported in increased the production of oxygen by 36% at one of the latter’s plants in Vadodara. It recently also offered 200 beds for Covid-19 patients in Gurugram.

About MG SEWA

MG SEWA is an umbrella platform to serve immediate communities with whom the company interacts, especially in Vadodara, Halol, and Gurgaon. Under the Program, the carmaker started supporting the education of girl students in 2019. Other initiatives under MG SEWA include Skill Development of women, Youth Education, Supporting Healthcare workers etc. More information can be found at https://www.mgmotor.co.in/ mg-sewa

About MG Motor India

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand.MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 96 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 work force. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented the across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, and India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster.