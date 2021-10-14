MG India deepens community service by contributing 8 more Hector ambulances

Under MG SEWA initiative the car maker has now contributed a total of 24 ambulances across India

Nagpur: In its constant endeavor to deepen community service, MG Motor India handed over eight more converted Hector ambulances to charitable institutions. The occasion was graced by Hon. Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India. Equipped with modern life-saving systems, the eight ambulances were handed over to Shri. Santi Ganeshotasav Mandal, Hazarat Baba Tajuddin Trust, Late Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, Gandhi Udyan Yog Mandal, Maa Bharati Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha, Kautilya Gramin Vikas Bahuddeshiya Sanshtha, Sanskar Sanstha.

MG Motor India has now provided 24 ambulances to charitable institutions across the country. The initiative is part of the carmaker’s MG SEWA program, which is devoted to serving the communities.

At the ambulance handover event Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji said, “MG Motor India has proactively and continuously supported our mission to enhance the capabilities to impart medical care to the people. The initiative will prove to be a shot in the arm towards making medical care accessible to the vulnerable section of the region. We believe this gesture will also inspire other organizations to follow a similar path and help us build a more robust health infrastructure together.

Mr. Yash Yadav, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We thank Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji for supporting us to contribute towards the welfare of the people. The Hector ambulances, pledged under MG SEWA, will help provide people on-time medical services. MG SEWA aims to selflessly serve the communities that the company interacts with. Apart from supporting health workers, we have also done our bit to support the education of girls, imparting skill development lessons to women, among others.” On the handing over ceremony Mr. Mahesh Nangia, Akshit Nangia, Abhimanyu Nangia, Neha Nangia and Pankhuri Nangia from Nangia Cars were also present.

As a purpose-driven organization, MG Motor India has been at the forefront of various community service initiatives.

About MG SEWA

MG SEWA is an umbrella platform to serve immediate communities around MG’s operational bases. Since 2019, MG SEWA has supported several relief measures including the development and donation of Hector Ambulances, strengthening indigenous ventilator manufacturing, extending relief supplies and sanitization, increasing medical oxygen supply, sanitizing vehicles of police personnel and elderly people, and distributing masks and hygiene kits and food items.

As a part of MG SEWA, the automaker is further committed to girl child education, women empowerment, and skilling underprivileged women. With IIMPACT NGO, it is today sponsoring quality primary education for over 1,477 girls across distant villages. MG is also championing this cause with Udayan Care and Save the Children. Over the last year, MG has shifted its focus towards the e-learning of underprivileged girl children. Some of its other key initiatives include Womentorship – empowering women leaders across communities, Changemakers – honoring women entrepreneurs doing exceptional work, and Drive Her Back – enabling women to return back to the workplace. It has also educated teachers and children on road safety in addition to nurturing over 100 start-ups in the auto-tech space with growth platforms. In line with its commitment to skilling youth, it has introduced Dakshata with ASDC for automotive skill development and Nurture programme to provide young candidates with internship and training. Its Genesis and Bridge programs also provide training and internship to industry professionals. More information can be found at https://www.mgmotor.co.in/mg-sewa

About MG Motor India

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Minister and even the British Royal Family – for their styling, elegance and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 96 years. In India, its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 people. Moreover, the support from technology leaders like SAP, Adobe, Cognizant and ITelligence ever since it started their journey in 2018 has been immense, enabling MG to deliver a seamless experience to its customers. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment. It has introduced several ‘firsts’ to the Indian automotive industry with the first Internet SUV – MG Hector, first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, and first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster.