Published On : Tue, Dec 17th, 2019

Mexican Fest At Tandoori Nights

Nagpur: Shri Balasaheb Tirpude College of Hotel Management & Catering Technology is hosting a six-day event, “TANDOORI NIGHTS 2K19- El Mexicano” from December 17th- 22nd, between 6pm to 10pm. The students would be displaying their mastery over the Mexican Cuisine and highlighting the few prominent specialties.

It will be a food extravaganza with a burst of flavors at Tirpude College of Hotel Management & Catering Technology with over 70+ dishes. Some of the key attractions at the event would be, Mexican cuisine counter having Chicken and Paneer Burritos, Chicken and Veg Tacos among the many; along with Bakery and Tandoor counter which are the forever stars of the event. Guests and patrons from all over Nagpur would come to witness the many gastronomical delights sold at the event.

The students have been divided into various departments in order to make the event a grand success and showcase the various drool-worthy delicacies to the public. This being the 10th edition of the mega-fest organized by the college has firmly built a niche in the hearts of the people of Nagpur and would continue to impress the people with newer and better versions.

