Metro work to resume in non-containment zones in Nagpur

Nagpur: Regular construction work on Metro corridors out of hotspots and containment zones are likely to resume soon, after lying suspended for more than a one month due to the nationwide lockdown owing to the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Out of 10 Zones in Nagpur city, four zones are worst effected by the virus borne disease. Following which except for Aasinagar, Satranjipura, Gandhibagh and Mangalwari zones, the metro work will likely to resume in Orange City.

Metro construction has divided into four reach — Reach 1 – Sitabuldi to Khapri, Reach 2 – Sitabuldi to Automotive, Reach 3 – Sitabuldi to Lokmanya Nagar and Reach 4 – Sitabuldi to Prajapati Nagar. Among which the construction on Reach 1 and 3 have already resumed.