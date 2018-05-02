Messiah to rescue: Actor Sonu Sood arranges ventilator bed for young Covid patient in Nagpur

Nagpur: Haling as Messiah for his tremendous support to poor and needy throughout the pandemic, the B-Town star Sonu Sood has helped a young Nagpur girl to secure ventilator bed here, in the Second Capital of the State following a tweet on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, Sonu’s twitter blinked with a message seeking help. Hudson Misal a Nagpurian who works with an airline company, posted a request on twitter seeking help to save her colleague from getting ventilator bed for a COVID patient.

“Need to save one life in Nagpur. Urgently need one ven- tilator bed. Name of Patient – Bharti Kispotta. CT score-14/25. Oxygen – 56. Age 26. Pls help @sonusood sir. This is very serious,” read the tweet from Misal and tagged Sonu Sood.

अगले 30 मिनटों में इन्हे icu bed और एंबुलेंस मिल जायेगी।

तैयारी कीजिए। https://t.co/aZ1R3ccfir — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 18, 2021

Sonu, who himself is COVID-19 positive and is home quarantined at his Mumbai home, acted swiftly to save the life of a 26-year-old Nagpur girl Bharti.

“Agle 30 minton me ICU bed aur ambulance mil jayegi. Tayyari kijiye. (In next 30 minutes you will get ICU bed and Ambulance. Start preparing) the actor replied.

Though they had to face difficulties in arranging an O2 Ambulance, the patient got a ventilator bed in Wochardt hospital. Not only arranging the bed for Bharti, actor Sood is in touch with doctors at the hospital.

“Don’t worry, I am in touch with the doctors. she will be given best care,” Sood’s another tweet read.

Misal, thanked Sood for his timely help.

“Thank you @SonuSood for the quick and timely help even when you yourself are down with #Covid. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” thanked Misal through his tweet. Bharti is said to be stable at the hospital.



