The Covid-19 surged continued on Monday with India recording 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases and 1,619 deaths in 24 hours.

With this, the tally is:

Total cases: 1,50,61,919

Active cases: 19,29,329

Total recoveries: 1,29,53,821

Death toll: 1,78,769

Total vaccination: 12,38,52,566