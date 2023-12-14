‘Menstruation Is Not Handicap’ Smriti Irani Opposes Paid Period Leave; The Internet Disagrees

Advertisement

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani doesn’t endorse the idea of mandatory paid menstrual leave for women employees, asserting that menstruation is a natural part of life and should not be treated as a reason for special leave provisions.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha by MP Manoj Kumar Jha, Irani voiced concerns that such policies might lead to discrimination against women in the workplace. However, she acknowledged the importance of menstrual hygiene and announced the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s efforts to formulate a draft national policy in collaboration with stakeholders to improve awareness and access to proper menstrual hygiene management practices across India.

As a menstruating woman, i can very particularly say menstruation and menstruation cycle is not a handicap; it’s a natural part of a woman’s journey

Given that woman today are opting for more and more economic opportunities,

I will just put my personal view (as I am not the officiating ministry)

We should not propose issues where women are in some way denied an equal opportunity just because somebody who doesn’t menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation.

In a written response in the upper house on Wednesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani addressed the issue of menstruation, stating that while a small proportion of women and girls experience severe dysmenorrhea, most cases are manageable with medication. She acknowledged the challenges surrounding menstruation, often shrouded in silence and societal taboos, restricting the mobility and freedom of menstruating individuals. Irani highlighted the sensitivity of the issue, particularly for those unaware of the emotional and physical changes during their first menstrual cycle. Her remarks underscored the broader social impact, including harassment and exclusion faced by menstruating individuals.

Despite recent legislation in Spain recognizing painful periods as a valid reason for paid leave, Irani clarified that there is currently no proposal under consideration by the Indian government to mandate paid menstrual leave across all workplaces. This announcement follows a report presented in Parliament stating that the matter of special menstrual leave falls under the examination of the health ministry. Irani’s response to a question from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on December 8 confirmed the government’s stance on the issue.

Here’s how the netizens reacted to Mrs. Smriti Irani’s statement in parliament.

