Awareness Session on Cyber Safety and Security conducted at Delhi Public School MIHAN

As the world continues to embrace digitalization, cybercrime has emerged as a major concern. To create an awareness on Cyber Safety and Security a highly enriching talk was conducted by Delhi Public School MIHAN for parents as well as the students.

Guest Speaker Dr. Rakshit Tandon, an Internationally acclaimed Cyber security expert who specializes in Cyber Forensics and Ethical Hacking conducted an informative and interactive session by providing valuable inputs in attempt to safeguard and protect our children against the alarming cybercrime.

Dr. Tandon brought to light several examples in an attempt to raise awareness amongst the students about the increasing cybercrimes. He explained in detail to the students and parents the ways through which individuals are being ticked into cybercrime and data breach issues.

The session was an enlightening and eye opening experience for parents and students. He also briefed parents about ‘digital diet’ and the psychology behind excessive digital diet and gaming addiction. He emphasized that digital use should be monitored from time to time.

The cyber security talk for Grades V-XI concluded with ways to maintain and improve privacy and security on the Internet. Students interacted with the resource person and solved their queries. The parents appreciated the initiative taken by the school management in this regard and hoped that such sessions will be conducted from time to time.