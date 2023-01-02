Members cherish Gondwana Club’s New Year Bash in style!



Nagpur: While the city folks herald the New Year in style and fervor, the unplugged night at Second Capital of the State’s prestigious Gondwana Club was none the less! The chants and banter, the loud music and swag, the tempting food and taste, all become the party to this scintillating night.

And so, the Gondwana Club’s New Year bash turned out to be one of the most happening events in the town. Several eminent members from Nagpur came down under one roof to welcome the dawn of the New Year. While dashing men and enthusiastic boys dressed up in suits and leather jackets, the gorgeous divas upped the glamour quotient in stylish designer dresses.

While no New Year celebration is complete without music, the DJs remained stuck to their job and belted out hot and foot tapping International as well as Desi numbers one after the other. While many hit the dance floor with their grooves, swags and signature moves, many others chose to quietly watch and get cozy with their family.

The Gondwana Club’s managing committee members ensured the party goes on in a smooth manner. They assured every arrangement remained in place till the party ended. As the countdown to 2023 began, people turned restless and anxious. They started counting and welcomed 2023 with their loud cheers and a lot of happiness.

The varieties of cuisines were spread over the large platter which made both Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian lovers spoilt for choices.

