Hit-and-run: School teacher killed, hubby injured in Kalamna

Nagpur: A school teacher riding pillion on her husband’s two-wheeler was killed after being hit by a motorcyclist in Kalamna area.

The deceased, Nalini Ravindra Gawande (56) was a resident of Plot No 876, Mudaliar Layout, Nagraj Chowk, Kotwali. She was a teacher at Sant Kabir School, Naik Talao. Her husband Ravindra Madhukarrao Gawande (57) was also seriously injured in the hit-n-run case.

The Gawande couple was going on a Splendour motorcycle (MH-49/BS-4450) around 8 pm on Sunday. On the road stretch between Chikhli flyover and Chikhli Square, a youth riding a bike triple seat hit the Gawande couple from behind. Nalini and her husband Ravindra fell off their motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. The youth and two of his accomplices on the bike sped away fearing arrest. The injured couple was rushed to Bhawani Hospital at Pardi where Nalini succumbed to her head injuries around 8.30 am on Monday.

After recording the statement of injured Ravindra Gawande, Kalamna Police registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 134 and 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act and launched a search for the accused youth.

