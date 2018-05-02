Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Aug 5th, 2019

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media

Srinagar : Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone, among the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir, are set to be placed under house arrest, government sources told news media NDTV late Sunday.

The move comes at a time when the state has plunged into uncertainty amid a massive security build-up and government advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately. The developments have triggered intense speculation about plans to modify the special status granted to the state under the constitution – a highly emotive issue linked to the rights of its residents.

“I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight and the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us,” Omar Abdullah tweeted

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Notorious goon Jamsher Ansari arrested under MPDA Act
Notorious goon Jamsher Ansari arrested under MPDA Act
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
Maharashtra News
महा मेट्रो: रेल्वे रुळावरती साकरतय २३१ मीटर लांब कॅन्टिलिव्हर ब्रिज
महा मेट्रो: रेल्वे रुळावरती साकरतय २३१ मीटर लांब कॅन्टिलिव्हर ब्रिज
पारडी येथे शेतीशाळा संपन्न”
पारडी येथे शेतीशाळा संपन्न”
Hindi News
जम्मू कश्मीर के पूर्व CM महबूबा मुफ्ती और उमर अब्दुल्ला को किया गया नजरबंद
जम्मू कश्मीर के पूर्व CM महबूबा मुफ्ती और उमर अब्दुल्ला को किया गया नजरबंद
मारे गए नक्सली 32 लाख के इनामी, भारी मात्रा में हथियार मिले
मारे गए नक्सली 32 लाख के इनामी, भारी मात्रा में हथियार मिले
Trending News
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Mahajanadesh Yatra: Fadnavis counts works done in Vidarbha in 5 years
Mahajanadesh Yatra: Fadnavis counts works done in Vidarbha in 5 years
Featured News
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Trending In Nagpur
महा मेट्रो: रेल्वे रुळावरती साकरतय २३१ मीटर लांब कॅन्टिलिव्हर ब्रिज
महा मेट्रो: रेल्वे रुळावरती साकरतय २३१ मीटर लांब कॅन्टिलिव्हर ब्रिज
Major power theft identified at Reliance Jio tower site
Major power theft identified at Reliance Jio tower site
Rape accused escape case: Woman cop suspended for dereliction of duty
Rape accused escape case: Woman cop suspended for dereliction of duty
Alarming: 645 criminals facing trial absconding in Nagpur
Alarming: 645 criminals facing trial absconding in Nagpur
महाजनादेश यात्रेचे मौदा येथे अभूतपूर्व स्वागत सिंचनाचा अनुशेष दोन वर्षात संपवू : मुख्यमंत्री
महाजनादेश यात्रेचे मौदा येथे अभूतपूर्व स्वागत सिंचनाचा अनुशेष दोन वर्षात संपवू : मुख्यमंत्री
Over 22 lakh trees to be planted in farmers’ fields to boost forest cover: Mungantiwar
Over 22 lakh trees to be planted in farmers’ fields to boost forest cover: Mungantiwar
‘East on Street’ event to showcase youth talent of East Nagpur on Aug 4
‘East on Street’ event to showcase youth talent of East Nagpur on Aug 4
स्टाफ सिलेक्शन की परीक्षा नियमों के चलते नहीं दे पाए परीक्षार्थी
स्टाफ सिलेक्शन की परीक्षा नियमों के चलते नहीं दे पाए परीक्षार्थी
Czar Of Interventional Radiology Dr. Pankaj Banode turns 44!
Czar Of Interventional Radiology Dr. Pankaj Banode turns 44!
MSEDCL to snap 16.40 lakh connections of defaulters for Rs 242 crore dues in Vidarbha
MSEDCL to snap 16.40 lakh connections of defaulters for Rs 242 crore dues in Vidarbha
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145