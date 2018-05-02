Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media

Srinagar : Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone, among the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir, are set to be placed under house arrest, government sources told news media NDTV late Sunday.

The move comes at a time when the state has plunged into uncertainty amid a massive security build-up and government advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately. The developments have triggered intense speculation about plans to modify the special status granted to the state under the constitution – a highly emotive issue linked to the rights of its residents.

“I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight and the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us,” Omar Abdullah tweeted