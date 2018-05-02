Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Aug 5th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah arrested

Former Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been arrested and moved to a makeshift jail.

Both of the leaders were placed under house arrest on Sunday night.

The chief of People’s Democratic Party has been vocal about the events in the state since the troop build-up started last week.

In her tweets, she called today the “darkest” in Indian democracy and accused the government of having “sinister” designs, reacting to the government’s move of ending the state’s special status and bifurcating it.

“Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K,” Mufti said.

In an audio message, she went on to say that people in Jammu-Kashmir are forced to wonder if the decision to join hands with India in the past rather than Pakistan was the right one.

